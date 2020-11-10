‘Dangerous And Stupid’: Ben Sasse Slams Andrew Cuomo For Negativity About Coronavirus Vaccine

Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse criticized Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday for saying that it is “bad news” that a potential coronavirus vaccine comes while President Donald Trump is still in office.

“What on earth is Governor Cuomo talking about? This is great news and everyone – Republicans and Democrats and apolitical folks – should all be jointly thrilled about the possibility of an effective vaccine,” Sasse said in a statement.

“After this nasty virus has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans and put millions out of work, it is beyond disgusting that Governor Cuomo would use a glimmer of hope for another worn-out ‘Trump is bad’ talking point,” Sasse added.

“When we get a vaccine, we’re going to need all hands on deck distributing it as fast as possible – shamelessly politicizing this is dangerous and stupid.”

His comments come after Cuomo said Monday that he is working with other governors to possibly stop the Trump administration from distributing the vaccine.

“The good news is the Pfizer tests look good and we’ll have a vaccine shortly. The bad news is that it’s about two months before Joe Biden takes over and that means this administration is going to be implementing a vaccine plan,” Cuomo said, adding that he is asking other governors “how can we shape the Trump Administration vaccine plan to fix it or stop it before it does damage.”

“The vaccine plan is very important and it’s probably the most ambitious undertaking since COVID began.”@GStephanopoulos talks to @NYGovCuomo about the race for a vaccine. https://t.co/vf4hb5Fzyn pic.twitter.com/1FpPXSah4t — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 9, 2020

