Dana Perino Hits ‘View’ Host With Some Truth About Politics Not Being ‘Personal’ (VIDEO)

Dana Perino hit the hosts of “The View” with some truth Thursday by reminding them that politics aren’t “personal.”

“It’s important to remember that politics is what we do. It is not who we are,” Perino explained.

The comment came after guest host Ana Navarro reminisced about the late Barbara Bush and a time with more “civility and congeniality” in politics. She then asked Perino why it’s not like that anymore. – READ MORE

