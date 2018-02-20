True Pundit

Dana Loesch Has Had Enough: Steps in to Defend NRA After It’s Blamed for School Shootings

Dana Loesch, an outspoken commentator for gun rights, is speaking out against the anti-NRA rhetoric following the Parkland shooting last week.

Loesch took to Twitter to criticize those blaming groups like the NRA for the lack of background checks and regulation:

 

Yet at a gun control rally in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, victims of the Parkland shooting blamed the NRA instead of the FBI for the tragedy. – READ MORE

"The NRA is a member organization of average Americans."
