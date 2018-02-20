Politics Security
Dana Loesch Has Had Enough: Steps in to Defend NRA After It’s Blamed for School Shootings
Dana Loesch, an outspoken commentator for gun rights, is speaking out against the anti-NRA rhetoric following the Parkland shooting last week.
Loesch took to Twitter to criticize those blaming groups like the NRA for the lack of background checks and regulation:
The NRA is a member organization of average Americans. It lacks the authority and resources to follow up on reported red flags like the FBI is supposed to do, yet is being blamed for somehow not doing the FBI’s job. Progressive media refuses to question why no follow-up.
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 18, 2018
NRA has also fought for 20 years for improvement of protocol & for states to fully comply w reporting those mentally adjudicated to NICS to bar purchase. Lawmakers like Feinstein don’t demand all convictions to be reported to system. This is where threats fall thru cracks.
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 18, 2018
Yet at a gun control rally in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, victims of the Parkland shooting blamed the NRA instead of the FBI for the tragedy.