Dan Rather on July 4th: ‘Great Sadness’ About Future with Donald Trump

Disgraced Journalist Dan Rather Commemorated Independence Day With A Somber Facebook Screed, Expressing Concern Over The Future Of The United States.

Rather wrote: I feel a deep tug at my heart knowing so many of my fellow Americans are beset by a great sadness at the prospects for our nation. I know the pain, and feel it too. This is a day when we should revel in our liberty, speak knowingly of civic pride, gather with friends and family in the solidarity of our citizenship, and reflect on the great beauty and bounty of our land – how lucky so many of us are to be Americans. However, so much of the news is full of dark clouds over our democracy.

The former CBS News anchor took aim at President Donald Trump, accusing him of tearing America’s social fabric, while ushering in an era of extreme patriotism.

“But on this Fourth of July, I refuse to let Donald Trump have the flag of the United States as his own,” a defiant Rather declared. “I refuse to have the Pledge of Allegiance to that flag, which for me harkens to boyhood civics lessons, and U.S. citizenship ceremonies, and the camaraderie for our military, sullied by the jingoism and divisions of our present national leaders.” – READ MORE

