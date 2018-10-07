Dan Rather Beats His Breast on Kavanaugh: ‘For Most Women,’ a ‘Devastating Loss’

Disgraced fake-news anchor Dan Rather took to his Facebook page on Friday to bemoan the impending confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Much like Chris Matthews, the women in Rather’s family are distraught, so this quickly becomes a “devastating loss….for most women.” To liberals, somehow all (or the vast majority of) women prize their right to kill the unborn as the essence of justice and civil rights

So Collins misses her moment to be a hero, and the old bulls win again. Trump, McConnell, Grassley, Hatch, Graham—the whole lot of them– win. Again. They are laughing, congratulating one another, and at least metaphorically are popping Champagne.

For most women and many men it's a bitter, devastating loss. Which makes it all the sweeter for the old bulls, and for the forces of power, privilege and money everywhere. A sense that the nation's climate of justice has taken another turn toward dark clouds rises. The age-old question for the country of whether we prioritize power, privilege and money over justice takes on renewed importance.

In a nutshell, here's what happened: Trying to derail George W. Bush's presidency and his re-election bid — and searching for a Watergate-sized blockbuster — Rather aired a completely false story about Bush's time in the Texas Air National Guard. He was fired and left journalism in disgrace.

“Whenever I see President Trump rail against ‘Fake News’ or call us the ‘enemy of the people’ I think ‘you can’t handle the truth.’ You may not like it, but the press is protected by the Constitution (you know that document you swore to preserve, protect, and defend?),” Rather wrote Saturday on Twitter.

Do you see any irony in the fact you were fired for promoting a forged document to alter a presidential election? Your sad story will be a cautionary tale taught in journalism schools forever. You are the #GodfatherOfFakeNews https://t.co/T8vPhpa6b0 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 6, 2018

That got everyone on Twitter stirred up, and actor James Woods hit the former anchor right between the eyes with his succinct tweet.