Dan Crenshaw Wins Reelection In Texas

Dan Crenshaw has won reelection to his U.S. House seat for his east Texas district.

Crenshaw celebrated his win on Twitter, saying, “Thank you TX-2!!! It’s been an honor to represent you and an honor to continue representing you.” Crenshaw beat Democratic challenger Sima Ladjevardian.

Thank you TX-2!!! It’s been an honor to represent you and an honor to continue representing you. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 4, 2020

He also retweeted a congratulatory message from former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Crenshaw’s star skyrocketed his first term in office as he became a national name and is one of the more recognizable members of Congress. The former Navy SEAL has gained fame for his talent at navigating social media, as well as by befriending popular figures such as hit podcaster Joe Rogan. – READ MORE

