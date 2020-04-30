Dan Crenshaw Rips Democrats’ ‘Cowardice,’ Says Congress ‘Must Come Out Of Hiding’

Rep. Dan Crenshaw slammed House Democratic leadership for caving to its caucus and delaying the next session of Congress indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The House was expected to reconvene on May 4, but House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) backtracked on Tuesday after members of his caucus expressed concern over the coronavirus outbreak. Democratic members reportedly complained to Hoyer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) that returning to the Capitol may be “dangerous.”

“What blatant lack of leadership. What cowardice. Congress must come out of hiding,” Crenshaw (R-TX) tweeted on Tuesday. “We shouldn’t fly in every few weeks to pass massive spending bills. We should be discussing & debating solutions to problems facing our constituents.”

“Stop acting scared. Let’s get back to work,” the 36-year-old former Navy SEAL added. – READ MORE

