Dan Crenshaw Calls Out People Using New Zealand Shooting to Take ‘Swipes at Conservatives’: ‘No Shame’

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) reminded everyone that in times of tragedy, it is important to be unified instead of placing blame.

Crenshaw, a Republican lawmaker and war veteran, posted a tweet on Friday calling out those who were taking “swipes at conservatives” for the New Zealand shooting.

“If you find yourself using the tragedy in New Zealand to take backhanded swipes at conservatives in America – many of my colleagues already have – then you really have no shame and you are part of the problem,” Crenshaw wrote. “It should be easy for us to stand united and condemn terrorism.”

He called out fellow lawmakers who have made comments but did not reference anyone specifically. However, as IJR Blue reported, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tweeted out criticism of “thoughts and prayers.” – read more