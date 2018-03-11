Dan Cnossen, a Navy SEAL veteran and double-amputee, wins Paralympic biathlon gold

A double-amputee Navy SEAL won a gold medal in biathlon Saturday at the PyeongChang Paralympics.

Dan Cnossen, who served in Afghanistan, won the first men’s biathlon event of PyeongChang Games, the 7.5-kilometer sitting competition with a victory margin of more than 10 seconds.

“In the last Games that I did in Sochi, I let the TV screens and the announcer get to me and today I just focused on what I can do and nothing else matters,” Cnossen said, according to TeamUSA.org. “I crossed the line and I wasn’t even going to look at the board and I was pleasantly surprised at the end.”

Saturday’s win was his first medal in 25 career biathlon and cross country events at the world championships and Paralympics dating to 2011, NBC Sports reported. He had finished 14th at the Sochi games.

Cnossen, 37, of Topeka, Kan., was serving as a Navy SEAL in Kandahar, Afghanistan, when he was injured by an improvised explosive device (IED) in September 2009, his team profile said.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1