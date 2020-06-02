Dan Bongino: Protest agitators ‘ready to burn your city down’ should be charged as domestic terrorists

Riot organizers and agitators with the pre-meditated purpose of chaos and destruction of property should be charged as domestic terrorists, former NYPD officer and Secret Service agent Dan Bongino argued Saturday.

In an interview on “Fox & Friends Weekend” with hosts Griff Jenkins, Pete Hegseth, and Jedidiah Bila, Bongino argued that individuals who show up to protests with the purpose of rioting, with chemical incendiary devices “ready to burn your city down,” can no longer be called protesters.

“These are not protesters; these are domestic terrorists. They are showing up with weapons specifically designed to fracture glass and windows, to then go walk in, loot the place, place a chemical incendiary device, and burn your city to the ground,” he stated.

“They are no different than Al Qaeda terrorists. That’s what these people are. They are terrorists. They use violence, disruption, chaos, theft, and the potential of death,” Bongino told the “Friends Weekend” hosts.

Bongino cited the death of a federal officer in Oakland.on Friday night. Nearly 10,000 people took to the streets of the East Bay city, at one point stopping traffic, looting stores like Target and Walgreens, and setting fire to a Chase bank. – READ MORE

