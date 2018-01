Damning Oprah Video Surfaces; Anti-Christianity Rant Goes Viral



That Oprah 2020 presidential run just ended after this vintage yet damning video surfaced.

That was quick.

In America — if you’re running for national office — you don’t slam Christianity and Jesus and expect to win an election.

America was founded on the freedom of religion with roots in Christianity.

That was 240+ years ago and regardless what the media tries to portray, that still holds true today.

