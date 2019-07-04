Damaged Russian Sub Linked to Underwater Drone Program

A fire aboard a secret Russian nuclear research vessel that killed 14 Russians may have been involved in secret operations by Moscow to support underwater drone operations.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that the fire broke out aboard a research submersible designed to study the seafloor and ocean bottom on July 1, killing a total of 14 “submariners” from smoke inhalation.

The location of the accident was not specified other than Russian territorial waters with reports from Russia saying the incident occurred in the Barents Sea, and the submarine described as the AS-12, nicknamed “Losharik,” was towed to the Northern Fleet headquarters at Severomorsk.

According to state-run Russian news reports, the Losharik is designed for deep sea military missions, such as tapping into undersea communications cables.

The submarine reportedly is capable of diving to nearly 20,000 feet—deeper than other submarines can go because of the great pressures. It is powered by a single nuclear reactor and can travel up to 30 knots underwater. – READ MORE