Dallas tornado aftermath: ‘Cross of Jesus still stands’ after roof torn off building, giving hope to community

A Dallas church had its roof torn off and much of the building was destroyed after a tornado ripped through the area Sunday, but the cross stood — a symbol of hope for the community amidst loss.

Shea Sumlin, the lead pastor of Northway Church in Northwest Dallas, posted a photo of the miraculous cross still upright and the image quickly went viral.

“For me and for our church, it’s a symbolic source of encouragement,” Sumlin told Fox News. “Christ and His cross is what still stands for us.”

The pastor said the cross was made by a member when they launched the campus 10 years ago.

“Here an F-3 tornado ripped off our roof…yet here’s this wooden cross, that I have no idea how it didn’t get picked up,” he said. “Even though our building is broken, our body is as whole and alive as we’ve ever been because of the hope of Jesus Christ.” – READ MORE