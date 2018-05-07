Dallas Restaurant Openly Attacks Gun-Owners… Blindsided by NRA’s Blistering Response

<The National Rifle Association’s annual meeting wraps up in Dallas Sunday, and there have been plenty of visitors to the Texan metropolis, including the President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

While they might have been the most famous tourists there for the convention, they were hardly the only ones. And, as it turns out, that irked the owner of Ellen’s, a local restaurant.

According to KDFW-TV, the eatery in the West End neighborhood — described as “a southern-style diner that features all-day breakfast” — decided to put a message on its receipts showing exactly how it felt about Second Amendment supporters.

“A portion of this week’s proceeds will be donated to organizations dedicated to implementing reasonable and effective gun regulations,” the message read. “Welcome to Dallas!”

Attn @AnnualMeetings attendees. Steer clear of Ellen’s in downtown Dallas! Why go there when there are so many other great choices. 🤔#sorrynotsorry #StandAndFight #DefendTheSecond pic.twitter.com/joX7pPoPm4 — NRA (@NRA) May 5, 2018

It didn’t take long before a certain Twitter account alerted convention-goers about Ellen’s hostility toward gun-rights advocates. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1