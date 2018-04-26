True Pundit

Dallas police officer dies after Home Depot shooting, mayor says

A Dallas police officer died Wednesday, a day after he was shot responding to an incident at a Home Depot, the city’s mayor said.

Officer Rogelio Santander died at a hospital around 8 a.m., Mayor Mike Rawlings announced at a city council meeting. Santander had worked for the city’s northeast division for three years, police said.

Officer Crystal Almeida was still in critical condition, Dallas police Chief Rene Hall said. A loss-prevention officer, identified by Hall as Scott Painter, was also critical. Hall said they were making a remarkable recovery. READ MORE

A Dallas police officer died Wednesday, a day after he was shot responding to an incident at a Home Depot, the city's mayor said.

