Dallas police officer dies after Home Depot shooting, mayor says

A Dallas police officer died Wednesday, a day after he was shot responding to an incident at a Home Depot, the city’s mayor said.

Officer Rogelio Santander died at a hospital around 8 a.m., Mayor Mike Rawlings announced at a city council meeting. Santander had worked for the city’s northeast division for three years, police said.

Mayor @Mike_Rawlings announces that Officer Rogelio Santander passed away just after 8 this morning after being shot on duty. Orders flags at half staff. Takes moment of silence. @570KLIF @WBAP247NEWS @WestwoodOne pic.twitter.com/4rqfAunIYB — Clayton Neville (@ClaytonNeville) April 25, 2018

Officer Crystal Almeida was still in critical condition, Dallas police Chief Rene Hall said. A loss-prevention officer, identified by Hall as Scott Painter, was also critical. Hall said they were making a remarkable recovery. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1