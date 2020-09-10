Dallas Police Chief Resigns After City Council Criticized Her Handling of Protests

Dallas police chief Ulysha Reneé Hall announced her resignation on Tuesday following criticism from the city council over her crackdown on violent protests in the city.

Dallas City Council bashed Hall in August after the Dallas Police Department released a report detailing its response to a massive protest in June, which included arresting more than 647 and using tear gas to quell riots. While city council members said the incident damaged the community’s trust in police, Hall insisted the department’s approach to quelling the protest kept Dallas from being overtaken by riots.

“Other cities are still experiencing violent protests, looting, injuries to officers. We’re not seeing that,” Hall said in August. “So for everything that we recognized that we could’ve done differently, I think we are not looking at things we did right.”

In her resignation letter, Hall, the first black woman to serve as Dallas’s top cop, referenced challenges she’s faced reforming the police department during her three-year tenure – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --