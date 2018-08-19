Dallas police charities collected millions for slain officers, only a fraction went to families

Tens of thousands of people from around the world made donations for the families of five officers who were killed during a march and demonstration in Dallas, Texas, on July 7, 2016. But most of the money never made its way to the widows and children, according to a report by the Dallas Morning News.

The officers were shot by a sniper during a protest concerning police who killed two men – one in Louisiana, the other in Minnesota – just days earlier.

As money poured into city hall, the task of managing it was handed to the Assist the Officer Foundation, a long-standing charity run by the Dallas Police Association.

Since the killings, millions of dollars wound up at two other charities linked to the police department, according to the report. Police Sgt. Demetrick Pennie runs those charities: the Dallas Fallen Officer Foundation and the Texas Fallen Officer Foundation.

The news outlet’s investigation found that most of the money raised in fact went to three telemarketing companies, one of which is owned by Pennie’s friend. And Pennie pocketed “tens of thousands of dollars.” – READ MORE