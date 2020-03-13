Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban intends to provide financial support to hourly workers harmed by suspension of NBA season

The NBA suspended it’s season, and it’s unclear when or if it will resume games. The most well-known people associated with the league — star players, owners, executives — will take a financial hit, but they’ll be more than OK.

“I reached out … to find out what it would cost to financially support people who aren’t going to be able to come to work.” –Mark Cuban on his plan for Mavericks employees during the NBA suspension pic.twitter.com/McOl1vHUqO — ESPN (@espn) March 12, 2020

The primary victims of the suspension are the many hourly workers associated with teams and arenas. Workers who, when they are unable to work, do not get paid. This could include ushers, vendors, security, and others.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban understands this, and right after the league announced it was suspending the season, he announced his intention to ease the pain on those workers who will be most impacted. – READ MORE

