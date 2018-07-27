Dallas Cowboys players must stand for anthem, Jerry Jones says

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Wednesday said the team’s players will be required to stand on the sidelines for the national anthem this season, days after the NFL said it would freeze a new policy on the polarizing issue amid ongoing negotiations with the players union.

“Our policy is you stand during the anthem, toe on the line,” Jones said Wednesday during a team press conference.

Starting before the 2016 season, dozens of NFL players have knelt during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality. The debate over the policy intensified last season after President Donald Trump said players were disrespecting the American flag and called on league owners to fire anyone who did not stand for the anthem.

The NFL announced a new policy this offseason that would have required players to either stand at attention on the sideline during the national anthem or wait in the locker room. However, the league opted to table the policy after public criticism and the publication of a report that said the Miami Dolphins would consider suspending players who protested during the anthem. – READ MORE

During an appearance at the VFW National Convention, Trump alluded to the anthem protests, and drew a stark comparison between pouting and patriotism.

“We don’t apologize for America anymore,” he declared to a packed audience of veterans.

“We stand up for America, and we stand up for the national anthem,” he continued. The veterans broke into a round of raucous applause.

.@realDonaldTrump: "We don't apologize for America anymore, we stand up for America. We stand up for the patriots who defend America. And we stand up for our national anthem." pic.twitter.com/Afigp5RlNt — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 24, 2018

Respecting the national anthem and the American flag are certainly important to vets, but so is another subject that Trump brought up: treating fallen soldiers with dignity.

“Trump revealed that he asked Kim Jong Un at the end of his recent meeting with him to repatriate the remains of fallen soldiers during the Korean war more than half-a-century earlier,” reported The Daily Caller.– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1