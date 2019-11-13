Dallas Cowboys’ Michael Bennett says he’s standing for national anthem at teammates’ request

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Michael Bennett said he was standing for the national anthem at the request of his new teammates and not because of a reported “deal” with team owner Jerry Jones.

Bennett, who stood for “The Star-Spangled Banner” before a game two weeks ago against the New York Giants and again Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Monday why he decided to stand for the anthem after not doing so since 2016.

“I feel at this point in my career if my teammates asked me to do something and I can do it,” Bennett said. “I know people want make it what it what they want to. I don’t know what to tell them.”

The Cowboys acquired Bennett in a midseason trade from the New England Patriots and reportedly “reached an understanding” with the organization about standing for the anthem.

Bennet told the Star-Telegram that he heard the criticisms over his decision to stand up now, but explained that he was still focused on spreading awareness about racial injustices in the U.S. He reportedly is planning on teaching a class on racism at an Ivy League school. – READ MORE