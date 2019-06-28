Dalai Lama: Europe Will Turn ‘Muslim Or African’ If Migrants Not Returned “To Their Own Land”

The Dalai Lama has warned that ‘the whole of Europe will eventually become a Muslim, African country” unless refugees that have been taken in are not returned to their home countries.

Speaking with the BBC‘s Rajini Vaidyanathan from his home in the mountainous town of McLeod-Ganj in Northern India, the 83-year-old spiritual leader said that while Europe was under an obligation to take in those who need help, they must ultimately be returned to their homelands.

“European countries should take these refugees and give them education and training, and the aim is return to their own land with certain skills,” said the Dalai Lama, adding “A limited number is OK, but the whole of Europe eventually become Muslim country, African country – impossible.”

“Receive them , help them, educate them, but ultimately they should develop their own country. I think Europe belongs to the Europeans.” – READ MORE

