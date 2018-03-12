Daily Mail Confuses Trudeau With Pic Of Man In Drag

A New York writer went on the record correcting a Daily Mail story that purported to show a picture of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in drag.

On Friday, Brian Gresko tweeted:

Hey @tomleonard78, this is not @JustinTrudeau this is me at Oberlin College’s Drag Ball in the late 90’s. The photo was published on @GoodMenProject in a piece I wrote about dressing in women’s clothing in college. Why did you lie? Take this down immediately! pic.twitter.com/Kvwx685aih — Brian Gresko (@briangresko) March 9, 2018

This is not Justin Trudeau! It’s me, 1998, Oberlin College Drag Ball. https://t.co/Au5WYu8acC — Brian Gresko (@briangresko) March 9, 2018

“This is not Justin Trudeau! It’s me, 1998, Oberlin College Drag Ball,” Gresko said.

The Daily Mail removed the picture from its story.

The British online tabloid was doing a critical piece on Trudeau, documenting how the flashy and sometimes outlandish leader saw his popularity plummet after a disastrous visit to India. – READ MORE

