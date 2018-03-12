True Pundit

Daily Mail Confuses Trudeau With Pic Of Man In Drag

A New York writer went on the record correcting a Daily Mail story that purported to show a picture of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in drag.

On Friday, Brian Gresko tweeted:

“This is not Justin Trudeau! It’s me, 1998, Oberlin College Drag Ball,” Gresko said.

The Daily Mail removed the picture from its story.

The British online tabloid was doing a critical piece on Trudeau, documenting how the flashy and sometimes outlandish leader saw his popularity plummet after a disastrous visit to India. – READ MORE

