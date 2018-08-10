Daily Kos Founder Offers Terrible Advice To Democrats: “Embrace Socialism!”

Markos Moulitsas, Founder of the far-left media outlet Daily Kos, gave some advice to his allies in the Democrat Party, telling them that they need to “embrace” socialism or become irrelevant.

RealClearPolitics reports that Moulitsas made the claim during an interview with MSNBC host Chuck Todd last Friday after watching a clip of New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon declaring that she is a “democratic socialist.”

“I don’t think it is even going to be a debate point,” he said. “You either embrace the label, and own it, and be a player, or you can be like Andrew Cuomo and be off on the sidelines and irrelevant.”

Moulitsas continued, “That’s where this is going. Because if you really look at that so-called ‘socialist’ platform — Nixon is right, they are going to accuse us of being communists before all is said and done. When you look at it, it is basically health care, access to health care, education. I mean, these are things people actually like. If you go item by item, these are things people actually want.” – READ MORE

Speaking with host Jon Lovett on Pod Save America, New York Democratic socialist darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was asked for details as to how America would pay for her socialist dreams, such as universal healthcare and free college tuition. Although she spouted for roughly two minutes, the answer Ocasio-Cortez offered was this: she has no idea.

Lovett prompted the descent into puffery and sound and fury signifying nothing by stating:

We don’t talk about what defense costs; we’re about to hit a trillion dollars in debt because of the corporate tax cuts; yet when we talk about pre-K, healthcare, college, suddenly it’s unrealistic because of the cost. And it’s not just bad faith Republicans that make that argument; you hear it from Democrats as well. What’s your response to that?

“But how are you going to pay for it?”@Ocasio2018 responds: pic.twitter.com/tRvqkXYfIN — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) August 7, 2018

She continued, “It’s that we… you know they say, ‘How are you going to pay for it?’ as though they haven’t used those same ways to pay for unlimited wars, to pay for trillion dollar tax cuts and tax cut extensions. They use these mechanisms to pay for these things all the time.”- READ MORE

