Daily Coronavirus Deaths in U.S. Continue to Plummet as Confirmed Cases Hit Record Levels

Coronavirus-linked deaths across the U.S. continued on a downward trend as of Monday afternoon, even after the country hit historic levels in the number of new confirmed cases late last week, a Breitbart News analysis of the seven-day average of fatalities showed.

Health experts have warned about the lag between infection identification and death that could take weeks or more, which means the fatalities could increase down the road. The current spike in the number of cases intensified almost three weeks ago around mid-June.

Our daily update is published. Six states (AR/CT/KS/KY/NH/RI) did not report by our publish time today. Based on past numbers, it looks like many more states reduced testing and reporting over the holiday weekend. 42.5K new cases today. 654K new tests. 209 deaths reported. pic.twitter.com/gqOJHAKu5u — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) July 5, 2020

209 deaths, down 23% from last Sunday. Lowest Sunday since March 28. pic.twitter.com/QSlb5ZxEkk — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 5, 2020

A moving average of cases and deaths reported each day provides a clearer picture of the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) pandemic because the daily numbers tend to fluctuate.

As of Monday, the seven-day average of deaths in the United States continued to plunge, according to data maintained by the COVID-Tracking Project, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington, USAFacts.org, Worldometer, and even the New York Times.

