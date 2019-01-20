Daily Beast Targets Devin Nunes With Thinly Sourced Innuendo Featuring The Hallmarks Of A Fusion GPS Smear Campaign

It appears the Daily Beast didn’t get the memo that we’re on to the signs of a Fusion GPS-linked story.

In an article published last week, four Daily Beast reporters ran with the headline “Mueller Probes an Event With Nunes, Flynn, and Foreign Officials at Trump’s D.C. Hotel.” The dek for the story reads: “Devin Nunes has been a pitbull for the president, growling at the prosecutors investigating Trumpworld. Now an event that Nunes himself attended is under Mueller’s microscope.” The photo accompanying the article includes not one, not two, but three images of Nunes with a red tinge.

The first paragraph also puts Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) front-and-center of the affair:

The Special Counsel’s Office and federal prosecutors in Manhattan are scrutinizing a meeting involving former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, one-time National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and dozens of foreign officials, according to three sources familiar with the investigations.

The aim of the article is clear: Nunes is somehow involved in whatever nefarious plots of which Flynn was a part. Flynn, Trump’s former national security advisor, previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak.- READ MORE