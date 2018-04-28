Daily Beast Suspends Joy Reid’s Column, Then Publishes This Brutal Report

In an internal memo Wednesday, Daily Beast Executive Editor Noah Shachtman told the staff that “we’re going to hit pause” on Joy Reid’s columns amid an investigation into “homophobic blog posts” from a decade ago that Reid and her legal team now claim are the product of hackers. “As you’re well aware, support for LGBTQ rights and respect for human dignity are core to Daily Beast,” wrote Shachtman. “So we’re taking seriously the new allegations that one of our columnists, Joy Reid, previously wrote homophobic blog posts during her stint as a radio host.”

On Thursday, The Daily Beast’s Kevin Poulsen published a piece that suggests that the “pause” on Reid’s column might turn out to be a permanent one. The title of the piece makes clear what the outlet’s investigation into Reid’s allegations has found so far: “Claims by Joy Reid’s Cybersecurity Expert Fall Apart“:

MSNBC host Joy Reid claims that recently unearthed homophobic articles attributed to her are fakes. And she says a cybersecurity consultant has proof that her old blog has been hacked.

But that consultant, Jonathan Nichols, had trouble producing the promised evidence. And what he did produce failed to withstand scrutiny, according to a Daily Beast analysis. Blog posts that Nichols claimed do not appear on the Internet Archive are, in fact, there. The indicators of hacked posts don’t bear out. – READ MORE

