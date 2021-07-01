Daily Beast Journalist Says Normal Life Feels Like A “Horror Movie”

Daily Beast journalist Wajahat Ali says that the sight of children not wearing face masks inside restaurants and shopping malls makes him feel like he’s living in a “horror movie”.

“I feel America has forgotten we’re still in the middle of a pandemic that has killed more than 600,000 people, and there’s a deadly Delta Plus strain, and our kids are still not vaccinated. Sigh,” tweeted Ali.

I see packed restaurants and people inside stores and malls and their kids aren’t wearing masks. I feel I’m in a horror movie. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 27, 2021

“I see packed restaurants and people inside stores and malls and their kids aren’t wearing masks. I feel I’m in a horror movie,” he added.

Some respondents vehemently agreed with Ali’s terror at the sight of people living completely normally. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --