Daily Beast Features Psychic Who Says Biden’s Dogs Told Her He Would Be a Great President

This is what they call journalism these days. “The Biden White House has sprung its first leaks,” the Daily Beast has proclaimed triumphantly, but before you get excited at the prospect that the Beast actually intends to commit real acts of journalism at any time during the next four years, or at least report on Biden in the same way it reported on Trump, note that the leakers in question are Biden’s dogs.

Yes, really. This is not a joke. The article, “Joe Biden’s Dogs Have Told This Pet Psychic a Lot About Their Beloved Master, and His Future,” by Daily Beast Senior Editor Tim Teeman, was published Friday. “Pet psychic Beth Lee-Crowther,” Teeman writes with a straight face, “says Joe Biden’s dogs, Major and Champ, told her they are excited to live in the White House. They also say their master will be ‘a great president.’”

This reminded me of the immortal words of far-Left “journalist” Spencer Ackerman, whose chief claim to fame is a series of “exposés” about how the U.S. intelligence community was using “Islamophobic” (i.e., accurate but politically incorrect) material in counterterror training. Ackerman got that stopped, and so he can stand up and take a bow for the Fort Hood massacre, the Boston Marathon bombing, and other jihad attacks in which obvious clues about the perpetrators were discounted by authorities before the attacks because they didn’t know what to look for. Anyway, in 2017, Ackerman joined the Beast and said: “The Daily Beast is the place to do the kind of journalism that matters most right now.” Yeah. Just ask Champ and Major.- READ MORE

