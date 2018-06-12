Daily Beast editor who GLOATED over Obamacare now ‘BAWLING’ over medical bills

The Daily Beast’s social editor Mandy Velez apparently got quite a shock today when she found out she owed $400 for medical appointments:

This am, I was told I owed $400 for two doctors appointments. Both were for my autoimmune disease that I take meds for every day and could become very, very sick from if left untreated. — Mandy Velez (@mandy_velez) June 11, 2018

I started bawling because I can't afford to go to the doctor now for something I NEED to go to the doctor for. WITH insurance. The collections agent apologized to me and said something like, "it's ridiculous I know. I'm sorry." FU AMERICA. Seriously. FU. #affordablehealthcareNOW — Mandy Velez (@mandy_velez) June 11, 2018

Gosh, we could’ve sworn the “Affordable Care Act” was supposed to result in “affordable healthcare for all.”

Mad about the obamacare? Why don’t you move to a dif. country? Oh wait, they all have universal healthcare, too. bummer. — Mandy Velez (@mandy_velez) June 28, 2012

By the way, Mandy, that’s the same “Affordable Care Act” that you gloated about once upon a time – READ MORE

