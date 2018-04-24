Politics
Daddy issues? Lauren Duca gets DRAGGED for twisted take on Jay Feely’s prom photo of his daughter
As Twitchy reported yesterday, kicker Jay Feely posted a photo of his daughter with her date on prom night that legitimately freaked the Left out, especially gun harpies. It was a photo based on one of the oldest jokes ever told, but as we all know the Left isn’t exactly known for having a sense of humor.
Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys pic.twitter.com/T5JRZQYq9e
— Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2018
Clearly a joke.
Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date *a violent reminder that I consider her my property pic.twitter.com/RDM7SpXBAE
— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) April 22, 2018
But that didn’t stop joyless feminist Lauren Duca from sharing a fairly twisted and very ugly take on it.
What? He’s being a protective father. She’s probably underage, she’s grinning, it’s lighthearted. Protecting someone with love doesn’t mean “property”.
— Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) April 22, 2018
Diesel down, outrage queen. It was a joke. That said, you clearly have daddy issues. I’m sorry your father didn’t support you or share humor with you.
— I Am the NRA. (@MrsDigger) April 22, 2018
Daddy issues, Lauren?
— SixSBRings:) (@MadPatsFan1954) April 23, 2018