View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics

Daddy issues? Lauren Duca gets DRAGGED for twisted take on Jay Feely’s prom photo of his daughter

Posted on by
Share:

As Twitchy reported yesterday, kicker Jay Feely posted a photo of his daughter with her date on prom night that legitimately freaked the Left out, especially gun harpies. It was a photo based on one of the oldest jokes ever told, but as we all know the Left isn’t exactly known for having a sense of humor.

Clearly a joke.

But that didn’t stop joyless feminist Lauren Duca from sharing a fairly twisted and very ugly take on it.

READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Daddy issues? Lauren Duca gets DRAGGED for twisted take on Jay Feely's prom photo of his daughter
Daddy issues? Lauren Duca gets DRAGGED for twisted take on Jay Feely's prom photo of his daughter

Lauren, this was just sad.

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: