Daddy issues? Lauren Duca gets DRAGGED for twisted take on Jay Feely’s prom photo of his daughter

As Twitchy reported yesterday, kicker Jay Feely posted a photo of his daughter with her date on prom night that legitimately freaked the Left out, especially gun harpies. It was a photo based on one of the oldest jokes ever told, but as we all know the Left isn’t exactly known for having a sense of humor.

Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys pic.twitter.com/T5JRZQYq9e — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2018

Clearly a joke.

Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date *a violent reminder that I consider her my property pic.twitter.com/RDM7SpXBAE — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) April 22, 2018

But that didn’t stop joyless feminist Lauren Duca from sharing a fairly twisted and very ugly take on it.

What? He’s being a protective father. She’s probably underage, she’s grinning, it’s lighthearted. Protecting someone with love doesn’t mean “property”. — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) April 22, 2018

Diesel down, outrage queen. It was a joke. That said, you clearly have daddy issues. I’m sorry your father didn’t support you or share humor with you. — I Am the NRA. (@MrsDigger) April 22, 2018

