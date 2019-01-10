Dad invents app that locks your kids’ phones until they reply to your texts

It can be frustrating to send a text message and not get a reply, especially for parents trying to reach their kids.
Nick Herbert, a dad in the United Kingdom, hopes to eliminate that problem with ReplyASAP — a new mobile app that essentially freezes a child’s phone until they respond to a text.
So, how does it work? The app takes over the screen and triggers an alarm that sounds off until the message is read, forcing the recipient to reply to regain control over their device.
The app even works while the phone is on silent. If it’s turned off, the alert will arrive as soon as the phone is switched on, according to the ReplyASAP website.
The child can delete the app altogether, but their parents will be notified immediately.