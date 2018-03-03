True Pundit

Politics TV

Dad of Fla. school shooting victim educates those pushing for gun-free schools: ‘Freedom of choice’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Andrew Pollack, a Parkland, Florida, shooting victim’s father, has some advice for those people who don’t want armed teachers or guards roaming the halls of public schools: If you want a gun-free zone, enroll your child in a school that doesn’t allow firearms on the premises.

“You have the choice to go to any school you want, so my answer to them is, ‘If you don’t want a teacher or a marshal or you don’t want someone with a gun at your school, you go to a gun-free school zone. That’s where you go,’” Pollack told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Wednesday.

Pollack reiterated his point of view that it should be up to parents as to whether they want to send their children to schools with armed teachers or armed guards.

“This is America, and it’s freedom of choice, right?” Pollack said. READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Dad of Fla. school shooting victim educates those pushing for gun-free schools: ‘Freedom of choice’
Dad of Fla. school shooting victim educates those pushing for gun-free schools: ‘Freedom of choice’

Andrew Pollack, a Parkland, Florida, shooting victim's father, has some advice for those people who don't want armed teachers or guards roaming the halls of public schools: If you want a gun-free zone, enroll your child in a school that doesn't allow firearms on the premises. What did he say? "You have the choice to…
TheBlaze TheBlaze
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: