Dad who charged at Larry Nassar receiving hundreds of donations

A distraught father who lunged at disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar in a court proceeding Friday seems to have a lot of support from the public.

As of early Saturday, more than 700 donors had pledged a total of more than $23,000 to help Randall Margraves, whose daughters were among Nassar’s molestation victims.

Co-worker Aaron Pangborn said he set up the GoFundMe page to help Margraves with any potential legal fees resulting from Friday’s courtroom incident, which was captured on video.

Pangborn described the mission as “to help a brother and friend in need.”

“As father of 2 girls, the video made me cry … that you were stopped before you reached him,” supporter Robert Wykoski wrote. “I would do the same.” – READ MORE

Randall Margraves, who lunged at convicted sexual abuser Larry Nassar on Friday morning and had to be restrained by deputies, will not be punished by the judge with contempt of court, although the judge will have to decide whether he could face criminal assault charges.

After the judge ruled she would not charge him, Margraves apologized to the court, admitting that he lost his composure because when his daughters made their statements, Nassar shook his head. – READ MORE

Explosive courtroom footage from the Larry Nassar sentencing as the father of three U.S. gymnasts tries to attack the disgraced ex-sports doctor who molested his daughters in Michigan.

“Give me one minute with that bastard,” Randall Margraves, the father of three gymnasts molested by Nassar said as he was being restrained on the ground. “I want that son of a bitch”

