DACA Recipient Arrested for Alleged Human Smuggling in Texas

Agents Assigned To The Laredo Sector Arrested A Former Recipient Of The Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals (Daca) Program On Charges Of Human Smuggling After A Call For Assistance From Texas Department Of Public Safety Troopers.

The Laredo South Station agents received a call for assistance on August 22 from DPS troopers who suspected the driver of a stopped vehicle may have been involved in an attempt to smuggle illegal immigrants. Agents arrived on the scene and conducted an immigration interview that revealed a U.S. citizen and a former DACA recipient were attempting to smuggle two migrants from Mexico, according to Laredo Sector officials.

A records check revealed the foreign national’s DACA protection expired in July.

After determining the U.S. citizen and the former DACA recipient were allegedly involved in an attempt to smuggle two Mexican nationals, the Border Patrol agents took charge of the case and transported the suspects to the Laredo South Station for processing. The former DACA recipient faces a hearing before an immigration judge. – READ MORE

U.S. District Judge John Bates said the government does not have to accept new Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) requests, on Friday, going back on his initial order from Aug. 3.

Illegal immigrants who were brought over as children, known as “Dreamers,” can renew their DACA applications, but no new requests will be processed, The Associated Pressreported.

Bates initially ordered U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to restart DACA by Aug. 23. USCIS warned restarting the program would force the agency to look at the uptick of roughly 50,000 new DACA applications instead of focusing on legal immigrant and guest worker applications, The Washington Times reported on Aug. 15.

The judge also delayed on providing special protections to DACA recipients. One of those protections is advance parole, where recipients can travel outside the U.S. and reenter the country, which can sometimes lead to citizenship. – READ MORE