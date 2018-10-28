DACA Illegal Alien: Latinos Must Stop Trump in Midterm Elections, Vote for ‘Our Values and Needs’

An Illegal Alien Living In The United States, Enrolled In The President Obama-created Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals (Daca) Program, Is Pleading With Latino Voters To Vote Against President Trump’s Populist-nationalist Agenda In The Upcoming Midterm Elections.

In an op-ed for USA Today, a DACA illegal alien — whose mother is also living in the U.S. illegally — describes her efforts to bring Latinos out to vote in the midterms in order to stop Trump’s agenda.

Instead, the DACA illegal alien pleads with Latinos to vote for “our values and needs.”

“I call on members of the Latino community — both documented and undocumented — to shed their cynicism and not let the trauma of past experiences stop them from making a difference today,” Itzel Guillen wrote. “This is our chance to ensure that we elect candidates and policies that represent our values and needs.” – READ MORE