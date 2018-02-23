D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Resigns For Rigging The System In His Daughter’s Favor

Antwan Wilson, the Chancellor for D.C. Public Schools (DCPS), has now resigned amid revelations that he rigged the system in favor of his daughter by seeking the help of ex-Deputy Mayor for Education Jennifer Niles to “place his child in a different school without going through the highly competitive school lottery process,” according to Washington City Paper.

In a press conference on Tuesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that he had accepted Wilson’s resignation, noting that he had lost the community’s trust. She referred to Wilson as both an “extraordinary educator” and “a human being that made a mistake.”

Bowser first fired Deputy Mayor of Education Jennifer Niles but tried to save Wilson’s job. However, a majority of the 13-member D.C. Council — and leaders across the city — had called for his ouster.

Essentially, Wilson used his position of power to override the school system’s competitive lottery for children whose parents wish them to attend a school outside their zoning. Wilson wanted to transfer his daughter from the Duke Ellington School of the Arts to Wilson High School, which has a long wait list. Wilson approached Jennifer Niles, who helped his daughter gain admittance into Wilson High School, bypassing thousands of other parents. – READ MORE

