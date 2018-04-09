D.C. FBI Insiders Slam Raid of Trump Attorney; Hammer NY FBI as Rogue Clinton-Backed Operation

FBI insiders on Monday reacted with a collective bewilderment after the office of Trump attorney Michael Cohen was raided.

While not minimizing potential problems for Cohen in what appears to be a bank fraud case and possibly election related, FBI veterans reacted with a general disappointment toward FBI Director Christopher Wray’s leadership.

“Wray was supposed to break up the nonsense in New York or at least he was expected to try,” one FBI insider said. “Looks like business as usual.”

One longtime veteran said the FBI’s action on Monday will only harm the Bureau’s embattled reputation further.

“America is looking at this and wondering how the Justice Department can hassle anyone in New York without first looking at the Clinton Foundation,” the insider said. “That is certainly a legitimate concern. This makes the FBI look worse today.”

Why hasn’t the FBI raided the Clinton Foundation’s New York City offices?

Has Cohen illegally usurped and laundered hundreds of millions of dollars like the Clinton Foundation? Perhaps even billions.

Hardly.

“I think Americans just want a level playing field,” one FBI agent said. “That is not happening. The NY field office was involved with the Hillary email investigation and she walked on that.”

This is the overall point of hypocrisy: How can the FBI raid a Michael Cohen until it raids a Bill Clinton, a Hillary Clinton, a Clinton Foundation?

And how are Americans supposed to trust the FBI until all lawbreakers are treated equally because in 2018, they certainly are not. Look at Andrew McCabe and his wife. Look at Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. Look at the hundreds of stories uncovering FBI corruption in True Pundit alone.

Did Cohen send thousands of classified and top secret emails to other recipients while maintaining a rogue government server in his basement?

Hardly.

The frustration of FBI veterans is simple to decipher. It was the New York FBI who quickly grabbed Anthony Weiner’s laptop with a warrant to lock down its contents in what, at the time, was considered lightening speed by FBI standards.

Then-U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara helped expedite that to make sure the contents of the laptop didn’t leak and embarrass Hillary Clinton of Huma Abedin. And also ensure enough of the contents were leaked to put Weiner in a federal prison for years to think about the time he threatened to go public with the contents to expose Hillary Clinton. See how that worked out? Weiner went to jail, Hillary and her foundation walked away unscathed.

All courtesy of the New York FBI and Justice Department. And now perhaps you can understand why FBI insiders are frustrated.

America is watching too. And equally frustrated. At least the folks who know the difference between law and order and believe it is the thread that holds the country together and from chaos.

Unless the FBI wants to keep pulling the thread loose…

