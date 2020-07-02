D.C. Black Lives Matter Protest Turns Anti-Semitic (VIDEO)

A Black Lives Matter march in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday turned anti-Semitic as protesters began accusing the Jewish state of murdering children.

“Israel, we know you; you murder children too,” protesters chanted at one point, following this with alternating chants of “Black Lives Matter!” and “Palestinian Lives Matter!”

It was only a matter of time before the DC protests turned anti-Semitic. pic.twitter.com/YTbwwGuOYh — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) July 1, 2020

Christian Tabash, a rising senior at Harvard, led the march from the Lincoln Memorial to Capitol Hill, according to the Washington Examiner.

Tabash said during the protest that Palestinian liberation was “intrinsically tied to Black Lives Matter.” He also said “American capitalism” and the state of Israel were founded on the repression of minorities. – READ MORE

