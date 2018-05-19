D.A.’s Hollywood sex crimes unit weighs charges against Harvey Weinstein, Steven Seagal and others

A special task force of Los Angeles County prosecutors is determining whether to file various sexual abuse charges against at least a half-dozen Hollywood celebrities, including producer Harvey Weinstein and actors Ed Westwick and Steven Seagal.

It is unclear whether any of the cases will result in criminal charges. Some investigations by the Los Angeles Police Department, L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and Beverly Hills police were turned over to the district attorney’s task force focusing on sexual crimes in the entertainment industry nearly six months ago, according to the office. All officials will say publicly is that the investigations are continuing.

Prosecutors have declined to bring charges against producer James Toback, who was accused of misconduct by several women, and agent Adam Venit, who was accused by actor Terry Crews of groping his crotch in February 2016.

Weinstein, the most high-profile target, is the subject of at least 20 investigations by authorities in London, New York, Beverly Hills and Los Angeles.

L.A. County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey is reviewing two investigations by Beverly Hills police into Weinstein since Dec. 18 and three LAPD investigations of the producer since Feb. 1, including an Italian actress’ allegation of rape in 2013. – READ MORE

