CVS Told Staff Not To Reveal That COVID-Positive Employee Filled Their Prescriptions: Leaked Email

An internal email leaked from CVS Health reveals that the company instructed pharmacy employees not to tell patients that someone who tested positive for COVID-19 had filled their prescriptions, according to Business Insider.

A Georgia CVS technician shared the internal email with Business Insider that asked employees to track down which prescriptions were filled by a COVID-positive employee and to pull them from the shelves. However, the email also emphasized that if a patient had already picked up one of those prescriptions, the standard policy is to “NOT make an outreach call.” –Business Insider

A spokesman for CVS, Michael DeAngelis, told Business Insider “We are looking into your specific question. Generally speaking, our priority during this pandemic is the safety of our employees, patients, and customers.”

According to a technician, staff were threatened with disciplinary action or termination if they revealed that someone at the store had tested positive for the virus.

“We were told not to contact anyone or let anyone know,” the technician told BI.

Meanwhile, at least 14 employees across the United States anonymously told the outlet that CVS has been “bullying” staff while disregarding their safety during the pandemic. Business Insider has confirmed their identities. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --