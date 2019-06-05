Customers Of Huge Blood-Testing Provider May Have Had Personal Info Revealed

On Monday, Quest Diagnostics, the huge blood testing provider, said roughly 12 million of its customers may have had personal, financial and medical information revealed because one of its vendors, the American Medical Collection System, was breached. NBC News reported, “In a filing with securities regulators, Quest said it was notified that between Aug. 1, 2018, and March 30, 2019, that someone had unauthorized access to the systems of AMCA, a billing collections vendor. ‘(The) information on AMCA’s affected system included financial information (e.g., credit card numbers and bank account information), medical information and other personal information (e.g., Social Security Numbers),’ Quest said in the filing.”

Quest released a statement that read: