Customers Of Huge Blood-Testing Provider May Have Had Personal Info Revealed

On Monday, Quest Diagnostics, the huge blood testing provider, said roughly 12 million of its customers may have had personal, financial and medical information revealed because one of its vendors, the American Medical Collection System, was breached. NBC News reported, “In a filing with securities regulators, Quest said it was notified that between Aug. 1, 2018, and March 30, 2019, that someone had unauthorized access to the systems of AMCA, a billing collections vendor. ‘(The) information on AMCA’s affected system included financial information (e.g., credit card numbers and bank account information), medical information and other personal information (e.g., Social Security Numbers),’ Quest said in the filing.”
Quest released a statement that read:
AMCA first notified Quest and Optum360 on May 14, 2019 of potential unauthorized activity on AMCA's web payment page. On May 31, 2019, AMCA notified Quest and Optum360 that the data on AMCA's affected system included information regarding approximately 11.9 million Quest patients. AMCA believes this information includes personal information, including certain financial data, Social Security numbers, and medical information, but not laboratory test results. AMCA has not yet provided Quest or Optum360 detailed or complete information about the AMCA data security incident, including which information of which individuals may have been affected. And Quest has not been able to verify the accuracy of the information received from AMCA.