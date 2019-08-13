Curt Schilling ‘Absolutely Considering’ Arizona Run for Congress

Three-time World Series champion and noted Trump supporter Curt Schilling said Sunday he is “absolutely considering” a congressional run in his home state of Arizona.

Schilling, who flirted with a 2018 Massachusetts Senate run against Elizabeth Warren, told Armed American Radio’s Mark Walters he is “considering going back to Arizona and running for a congressional seat.” He said his goal is to flip one of the five seats held by Democrats.

“I haven’t said anything publicly, but I’m considering going back to Arizona and running for a congressional seat, one of the blue ones,” Schilling said in the Sunday interview. “It’s something that my wife and I have talked about, and she’s now becoming more and more pumped at the potential. Obviously we’re still quite a few discussions away, but yeah, it’s something we’re absolutely considering.” – READ MORE