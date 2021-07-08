Cuomo’s New Gun-Violence Emergency Is Nothing But a Shameless Gun Grab

In yet another obscene power grab by New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo, the loutish Gov has signed an executive order declaring a gun-violence emergency and has promised to sign legislation that would allow lawsuits against gun manufacturers.

You watch, guns will become “racist.”

Cuomo claims he is going for the “root cause” of gun violence but hasn’t mentioned re-instating bail laws, withdrawing his insane idea of letting felons out of prison, or his classic: the law that guaranteed no one would see jail time “just” because he got caught with an illegal gun.

The proposed statute says gun industry players can be held liable for the illegal or “unreasonable” sale, manufacture, distribution, importing, or marketing of firearms that cause a “public nuisance.”

FACT-O-RAMA! The average age of the guns confiscated from criminals in New York is 10 years old. Will stopping new guns from coming into the state help?

Here is an idea: Bring back the undercover anti-crime Unit, the team responsible for getting guns off the streets of New York City. Unfortunately, Mayor Bill de Blasio did away with it.- READ MORE

