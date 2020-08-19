Cuomo’s DNC Speech Was a Disgrace: Claims His COVID-19 Response Worked ‘and It Was Beautiful’

Downstate New York was the COVID-19 hotspot of the world. But the geniuses in the Democratic Party thought it was a good idea to have Governor Cuomo deliver a prime time speech on the first night of their convention.

Cuomo jumped right in with some Orwellian rewriting of history by lauding his own response to the coronavirus in New York. “New Yorkers were ground zero for the COVID virus, and have gone from one of the highest infection rates on the globe to one of the lowest,” he said. “We climbed the impossible mountain, and right now, we are on the other side.”

Cuomo then attempted to blame President Trump for the pandemic, while also shifting blame away from China by saying, “the European virus infected the Northeast while the White House was still fixated on China.”

(…)

In the same speech, Cuomo blamed Trump for New York’s coronavirus response, but praised himself for New York’s response, as if it’s possible to have it both ways.

“And for all the pain and all the tears, our way worked. And it was beautiful,” Cuomo said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --