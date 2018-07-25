Cuomo’s Controversial Parole Board Will Allow Serial Baby-Killer To Walk Free

According to the New York Post, Marybeth Tinning — a mother who was convicted of smothering an infant daughter and is suspected of killing eight of her nine children — is being let out of prison by the state of New York.

That’s thanks to a parole board where most of the members were appointed by Cuomo, who’s been in office since 2011.

Tinning, 75, has one conviction for murdering her 4-month-old daughter in the 1980s. She also confessed to the murder of three more of her kids by asphyxiation and is a suspect in the deaths of another four.

Between 1967 and 1985, she had nine children, all of whom died at a young age. According to The Associated Press, only the death of her first child is considered to have resulted from natural causes. She also tried to kill her husband through barbiturate poisoning, although he decided against pressing charges.

Tinning has spent three decades behind bars. She’s been denied parole six times before. In 2011, AP reported, she told the board that, “After the deaths of my other children … I just lost it.”

“When my daughter was young . . . I just believed she was going to die. So I just did it.” – READ MORE

Sex offenders will get to vote in local, state and federal elections in New York state under Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s voting restoration pardon policy.

Seventy-seven sexual predators, including pedophiles and rapists, will be affected by the conditional pardons as their time in state psychiatric hospitals come to an end, the New York Daily News reported Monday. The sexual abusers were sent to civic confinement within the hospitals after serving prison.

One of the rapists who was deemed too dangerous to be integrated into society after prison was Hector Aviles, 61, otherwise known as “voodoo rapist,” according to the New York Daily News. Aviles threatened “bad things” for victims and their families unless the victims engaged in sexual rituals with him.

Cuomo signed an executive order April 18 that would pardon people who lost the right to vote due to being on parole for felony. The first group of conditional pardons affects 24,086 people. – READ MORE

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo pardoned seven illegal immigrants that were facing deportation on Monday morning.

NEW: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo pardons seven people under threat of deportation. "While President Trump engages in policies…to advance his political agenda of hate and division, we will protect our immigrant communities," the governor says. https://t.co/oK3IlBoWI9 pic.twitter.com/YytaMRgst2 — ABC News (@ABC) July 23, 2018

“At a time when President Trump and the federal government are waging a war on our immigrant communities, New York stands firm in our belief that our diversity is our greatest strength. While President Trump engages in politics that rip children out of the arms of their mothers and tries to ramp up the deportation of New Yorkers to advance his political agenda of hate and division, we will protect our immigrant communities,” Cuomo said, according to ABC News.

Five of the seven recipients were arrested for either possession of or intent to sell a controlled substance, one of whom was convicted for possession and charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The other two faced petty larceny charges.- READ MORE

