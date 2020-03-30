Cuomo: Trump’s quarantine would be a ‘federal declaration of war,’ prompting a ‘civil war discussion’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said on Saturday that if the federal government were to enforce a quarantine of his state and the surrounding region it would amount to a “federal declaration of war.”

Cuomo made the comments on CNN as President Donald Trump said earlier in the morning that he was considering a quarantine of “developing ‘hot spots,'” including New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The president said “a decision will be made, one way or another, shortly.”

(…)

However, Cuomo said the measure would be unwarranted.

“This is a civil war kind of discussion,” he said of the proposal while doubting that Trump was seriously considering it as an option. “I don’t believe that any administration could be serious about physical lockdowns of states.”

Several states have already imposed restrictions on travelers from New York. For instance, the governors of Rhode Island and Florida have declared a mandatory 14-day quarantine for any traveler from the Empire State. Additionally, state police officers have set-up checkpoints on I-95 in both states screening drivers with New York license plates. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --