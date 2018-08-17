CUOMO TRIES A DO-OVER AFTER SAYING AMERICA WAS ‘NEVER THAT GREAT’

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo tried a do-over after saying America was “never that great” at a legislation signing that would make sex-trafficking a felony in the state Tuesday.

“We’re not gonna ‘Make America Great Again.’ It was never that great,” Cuomo originally said in a livestream, referring to President Donald Trump’s “MAGA” slogan. “We will reach greatness when discrimination and stereotyping against women, 51 percent of our population, is gone … and every woman is making her full contribution.”

The correction came after a number of critics, including Democratic and Republican gubernatorial opponents and the president himself, called out Cuomo’s comments.

“The Governor believes America is great and that her full greatness will be fully realized when every man, woman, and child has full equality,” Cuomo’s press secretary Dani Lever said in a statement. “America has not yet reached its maximum potential.” – READ MORE