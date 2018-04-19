Cuomo to Pardon, Restore Voting Rights to 35,000-Plus Felons on Parole

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D.) will be granting all convicted felons in the state who are on parole a pardon, a move that will restore voting rights to more than 35,000 people.

The pardons would allow Cuomo to work around the state legislature, which has not approved any such measure on criminal justice reform, the New York Times reports.

Under current New York law, convicted felons may only vote again after they have completed their parole or are on probation.

The executive order excludes parolees with certain firearms offenses.

“The pardons following this executive order and all future restorations of voting rights, shall not include rights with respect to the receipt, transportation or possession of firearms as provided by New York Penal Law Section 400,” the order states. – READ MORE

