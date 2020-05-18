Cuomo Snaps When Pressed On Nursing Home Death Scandal: ‘Nobody’ Can Be Prosecuted For It

New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo snapped at a reporter during a press conference on Sunday when asked about families who lost loved ones in nursing homes from COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, after Cuomo ordered nursing homes to take patients that had the highly contagious disease.

“What is justice? Who can we prosecute for those deaths? Nobody,” Cuomo said to the reporter. “Nobody. Mother nature. God. Where did this virus come from? People are going to die by this virus. That is the truth. Best hospital system on the globe, I believe we have. Best doctors, best nurses who have responded like heroes, every medication, ventilators, the health system wants for nothing. We worked it out so we always had available beds. Nobody was deprived of a bed or medical coverage in any way.”

More than 5,400 people have died in nursing homes, which experts have said largely happened due to Cuomo’s policy. Cuomo’s administration has now been accused of hiding nursing home deaths as backlash continues to grow against the governor and lawmakers have called for a federal investigation.

“And still people died. Still, people died. Older people, vulnerable people are going to die from this virus,” Cuomo continued. “That is going to happen despite whatever you do.” – READ MORE

