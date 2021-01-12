Cuomo Reverses: Demands “Reopen The Economy” Amid Dismal NYC Vaccine Rollout

Despite NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s efforts late last week to expedite COVID vaccinations by finally expanding eligibility requirements (after initially threatening to fine hospitals for supplying doses out of order), the sign-up process for people living in NYC remains “bewildering”, according to Comptroller Scott Stringer, a Democrat who is running to succeed Bill de Blasio as mayor when his second term ends later this year.

Stringer’s complaints follow reports of hospitals in the city being forced to throw away doses of the vaccine.

Dr. Neil Calman, president of the Institute for Family Health, complained to the NYT that the Family Health Center of Harlem had to throw away doses when patients didn’t show up to their appointments, since they couldn’t turn around and instead administer the doses to others.

And despite the fact that legal repercussions could further slow the process, state authorities have investigated healthcare providers that may have violated vaccination plans, including the city’s ParCare Community Health Network, which authorities say may have ignored the state’s vaccine prioritization guidelines.

In other news, Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered his “State of the State” address on Monday, and during it, he appeared to finally hit upon something small business owners and restauranters around the city have been saying for months: if we don’t do something about this lockdown soon, there won’t be an “economy” left to reopen once COVID vaccinations have hit critical mass.

We simply cannot stay closed until the vaccine hits critical mass. The cost is too high. We will have nothing left to open. We must reopen the economy, but we must do it smartly and safely.#SOTS2021 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 11, 2021

Some wondered what exactly had changed to make Cuomo see the light.

So now that Biden is president, we can reopen? I thought the closures were not politically motivated? https://t.co/4mtd7ZZm2N — Stalingrad & Poorski (@Stalingrad_Poor) January 11, 2021

Cuomo’s words were markedly different from his commentary from last spring, when he insisted that no American in their right mind would push to reopen the economy at the expense of human lives.- READ MORE

